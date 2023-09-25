Jordan's National Women's Football Team Gears Up For Hong Kong Friendlies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- Jordan's national women's football team has initiated its technical and physical preparations in anticipation of two friendly matches against the Hong Kong national team.
These games, scheduled in Amman on October 26 and 29, are a pivotal component of the team's comprehensive preparations for upcoming competitions.
The team convened for its inaugural training session on Sunday evening at the Polo Field within the Hussein Youth City complex.
The session saw the participation of 27 players from the initial squad of 33, as previously unveiled by the coaching staff. The team's roster is anticipated to reach full strength incrementally as overseas-based professionals join the ranks.
Head coach Maher Abu Hantash conveyed his unwavering confidence in the capabilities and potential of the squad to achieve the envisaged objectives, underscoring the critical nature of the forthcoming preparations to ensure that the team attains the requisite level of readiness for the imminent double-header against Hong Kong.
