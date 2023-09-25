Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) New Product Launch - Soil Wetter

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire) Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce it has launched a new product - Verigrow(R) Soil Wetter for hydrophobic soils. The soil wetter comes with a nutrient boost from amino acids and provides superior wetting, reducing water usage. The product is ideal for home gardens and commercial applications.
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
Dr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
MENAFN25092023000111011020ID1107132769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.