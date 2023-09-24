Four Yemeni Soldiers Killed In Bomb Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- An explosives-laden ambulance blew up in Assaid district, Shabwah governorate, south Yemen, on Sunday, killing four soldiers.
The terrorist attack targeted personnel of the First Brigade of Shabwah Defense Forces this midday, the local authorities said in a press release, vowing to continue the fight against terrorists. (end)
