RTA Automates Issuance Of Supplementary Information Sign Permits

DUBAI, 24th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has automated the issuance of supplementary information sign permits, which are now accessible on RTA's website ( ). The step is part of RTA's ongoing digital transformation drive aimed at providing convenient and smart services accessible to customers anytime and anywhere.

Service requesters can log on to RTA's website and submit applications for supplementary information sign permits. This system is now integrated with various other systems, including the financial and electronic mapping systems as well as the company licensing systems of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

RTA issues permits enabling the installation of supplementary signs at specific locations. These permits are granted to entities such as health and emergency facilities, transportation hubs, public places, and major tourist destinations, provided they meet the stipulated conditions provided in the Executive Council Resolution (23) of 2013 No. (3) of 2021, which regulates the issuance of supplementary information signs on Dubai roads. Accordingly, the design, installation, maintenance, and removal of supplementary information signs must comply with the standards as well as the legal and technical specifications outlined in the Executive Council's Resolution and RTA's Traffic Control Means Manual.

The system enhances operational efficiency, reduces paper use, and streamlines procedures for all customers. It underscores RTA's commitment to elevating service standards and complying with the best practices to maximise customer satisfaction. It aligns with RTA's strategic objective of enhancing competitiveness and making people happier.

The system enables customers to apply for and obtain permits via RTA's website, eliminating the need for paper-based documentation. The service operates round-the-clock, providing customers with the flexibility to access it at their convenience, without visiting RTA service centres. Once the automated payment is completed, the permit is electronically issued. The system sends notifications to customers via their mobile phones and e-mails to keep them updated on the status of their applications. This new service enables users to renew, cancel, or inquire about the status of their permit.

The designing, manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and removal of supplementary signs must be overseen by RTA's approved or appointed contractor, who has to provide RTA with installation plans after conducting field studies of locations where the signs will be positioned.