UAE to boost food, agriculture industry’s part in economy by USD10B

(MENAFN) The Minister of Economy has declared that the UAE intends to strengthen the part of food and agriculture to its economy by USD10 billion and make 20,000 jobs in the coming five years among actions to support food security in the nation.



“With a growing population, food security assuming the highest priority, the UAE is doing well on this front and was on the top of the global food security index 2022 compared to other Mena counterparts, but the challenges for food in these uncertain times are real and present,” Abdulla bin Touq stated in the Future Food Forum in Dubai.



Nevertheless, he stated that the business’s “resilience and adaptability” make it skillful at tackling these obstacles.



Mr bin Touq revealed seven major pillars to change the food and agriculture industry with a stress on national innovation as well, a UAE-first culture and food supply series, and providing farmers the essential backing and resources to change the nation into a worldwide head in agricultural technology and continued existence.

