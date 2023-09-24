Abandoned Combat Position Near Garakend Settlement Of Khojavend District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has released footage of the
abandoned combat position near the Garakand settlement of the
Khojavand district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
It should be noted that local anti-terrorist activities
initiated by the Azerbaijani army in Garabagh led to the
capitulation of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of
representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the
Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on a
complete ceasefire and on 20 September 2023 at 13:00 local8
anti-terrorist activities were stopped.
According to the agreement reached, the units of the Armenian
Armed Forces and illegal Armenian armed formations located in the
Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan lay down their
weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts and are
completely disarmed. The units of the Armenian armed forces leave
the territories of Azerbaijan and the illegal Armenian armed
formations are released.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
