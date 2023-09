NA Chairman Begins Official Visit To Bulgaria

Welcoming NA Chairman Huệ and the delegation at Sofia International Airport were Vice President of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rositsa Kirova, head of the Office of the Bulgarian National Assembly President Nikola Nikolov, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Đỗ Hoàng Long, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.

As planned, the top Vietnamese legislator will hold talks and meet with senior Bulgarian leaders; and hold meetings, exchanges, and working sessions with Bulgaria's political community and relevant agencies on bilateral cooperation between the two countries and their legislatures.

In 1950, Bulgaria was one of the first countries in the world to officially establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam. Huệ's official visit is made 15 years after the visit to the European country by then NA Chairman Nguyễn Phú Trọng in 2008. VNA/VNS