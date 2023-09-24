Sunday, 24 September 2023 11:19 GMT

NA Chairman Begins Official Visit To Bulgaria


9/24/2023 2:46:44 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, September 24 - SOFIA – Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) arrived in Sofia on September 23 afternoon, starting an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Welcoming NA Chairman Huệ and the delegation at Sofia International Airport were Vice President of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rositsa Kirova, head of the Office of the Bulgarian National Assembly President Nikola Nikolov, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Đỗ Hoàng Long, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.

As planned, the top Vietnamese legislator will hold talks and meet with senior Bulgarian leaders; and hold meetings, exchanges, and working sessions with Bulgaria's political community and relevant agencies on bilateral cooperation between the two countries and their legislatures.

In 1950, Bulgaria was one of the first countries in the world to officially establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam. Huệ's official visit is made 15 years after the visit to the European country by then NA Chairman Nguyễn Phú Trọng in 2008. VNA/VNS

MENAFN24092023003118003196ID1107128341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search