Kazakhstan, EDB Bring Up Construction Of New Railway Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. The
management of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kazakhstan
Railway (KTZ) discussed potential projects for the development of
the national railway carrier during a meeting in Astana, Trend reports.
Chairman of the EDB Board, Nikolay Podguzov noted among the
promising projects the construction of the Ayagoz-Bakhty railway
line and a new border crossing on the Kazakh-Chinese border.
The Bank intends to provide financing, and at this stage,
agreements have been reached on the allocation of a grant for the
development of a feasibility study for the project from the EDB
Technical Assistance Fund.
It is expected that the new infrastructure will increase cargo
turnover by 20 million tons per year.
Over the past 10 years (2013–2022), the number of container
trains on the China–Europe route has increased 200 times. The value
of goods transited through Kazakhstan in 2022 by the United
Transport and Logistics Company, of which 33 percent are owned by a
Kazakh shareholder, is estimated at $30 billion, representing about
4 percent of the total value of trade between China and EU
countries.
Kazakhstan occupies a unique geographical position and is a
natural junction of the North-South and Europe-Western China
transport corridors. The EDB pays special attention to the
development of transport infrastructure in Kazakhstan, including
railways.
Kazakhstan is the leader in terms of EDB investments, with 104
implemented projects in various industries, accounting for 57
percent of the bank's project portfolio, or $5.6 billion. In 2022,
EDB investments in Kazakhstan reached $1.2 billion, which is five
times more than in 2021. Since the beginning of 2023, more than
$900 million has been invested, and the bank plans to invest at
least $3.9 billion until 2026.
MENAFN24092023000187011040ID1107128188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.