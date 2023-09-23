In Lublin, Zelensky Praises Efforts Of Polish Citizens, Volunteers,“Caring Hearts”

Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On my way to Ukraine, I had the honor to note in Lublin the efforts of Polish citizens, volunteers, and caring hearts. Ms Bianka Zalewska is a journalist who has been covering Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014 and spreading the truth about what is happening due to the invasion by Russian evil. In July 2014 she was seriously injured, but she did not stop fighting for good. Her volunteer efforts saved many Ukrainian lives, including children who were transported to children's hospitals in Poland for treatment. Thank you for that!" the posting reads.

The president praised a rescue response doctor, the head of the volunteer medical team, who is also part of the faculty at the Marie Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin, Damian Duda.

"He and his team came to Ukraine: to Bakhmut, Soledar, to the front line in the south. He was rescuing our guys, our soldiers, established a foundation that finances the purchase of medicines, and created a center for the training of combat medics, actively training for journalists and volunteers who deploy in the combat zone. Thanks to such care, lives are actually being saved. Thank you, Damian," said Zelensky.

“I thank Poland for its invaluable support and solidarity that helps defend freedom of our entire Europe!” Zelensky wrote on X .

The President's press service says Bianka Zalewska was awarded the Order of Princess Olha II degree, and Damian Duda -- the Order of Merit III degree, for their significant personal contribution to the maintenance of state sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine and the strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation.

As reported, President Zelensky was on a visit to Canada, where he held a number of meetings with state officials and entrepreneurs, and also addressed the parliament.