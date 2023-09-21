Ministers Inspect Lusail Circuit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanim al-Ali, and HE President of Ashghal Dr Eng. Saad bin Ahmed al-Muhannadi paid a visit to Lusail International Circuit (LIC), on Thursday.
They inspected LIC's new buildings and facilities, and the various logistical services and ongoing preparations to host the most important local and international races, especially the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, due in October. (QNA)
