Azerbaijan, Rwanda Mfas Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister
of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Vincent
Biruta within the framework of the High-Level Week of the 78th
session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
The prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between
the two countries were discussed at the meeting.
Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to the development of
Azerbaijan's relations with a number of countries in the African
region, including Rwanda, especially during the period of its
chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).
In this regard, the possibility of developing cooperation
between the two countries, despite their geographical distance from
each other, was pointed out, and confidence was expressed that the
mechanism of political consultations in this direction could make a
positive contribution to this process.
Minister Vincent Biruta noted with satisfaction the experience
of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the NAM and important
initiatives, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A“Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations
between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International
Cooperation of Rwanda” and an“Agreement between the Government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Rwanda on the
exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa
requirements” were signed during the meeting.
