Stocks In Play

9/21/2023 - 9:56 AM EST - ALX Resources Corp. : Has received an exploration permit from the Government of Saskatchewan to include prospecting, geological mapping and ground geophysical surveys at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan. ALX Resources Corp. shares V.AL are trading unchanged at $0.03.

