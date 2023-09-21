Azerbaijan To Provide Armenian Dwellers Of Karabakh With Their Most Necessities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. In the context
of discussions of social and humanitarian issues, the
representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for fuel, Trend reports.
At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance,
including food products.
As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted
positively. In particular, it is planned to provide fuel supply for
the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as
emergency medical and firefighting services, and provide
humanitarian support.
At the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the point person for contacts with Armenian
residents of Karabakh, Ramin Mammadov, met on September 21, 2023,
with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh, Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan.
Head of the Russian side at the Russia-Türkiye Monitoring
Center, rear admiral Oleg Semyonov, joined the meeting in the
capacity of a participant.
The discussions held in a constructive and positive atmosphere
focused on the reintegration of the Armenian population of
Karabakh, the restoration of infrastructure, and the organization
of activities on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
