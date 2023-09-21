Russia's Avtovaz Determined To Establish Lada Vesta Assembly In Uzbeklstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 21. Russia will
explore the possibility of producing Lada Vesta cars of Russian
AvtoVAZ manufacturing company in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia will study the
possibilities of localizing the car assembly, taking into account
the demand for these cars in the domestic market, as well as the
possibilities for spare parts production.
In September 2021, Avtovaz started the mass assembly of Lada
cars together with the Uzbek company Rondell at the ADM Jissakh
plant located, while later, production was suspended.
Data provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that more
than 328,000 passenger cars were produced in Uzbekistan in 2022.
The volume of production of the automotive industry of Uzbekistan
amounted to 32.7 trillion soums ($2.6 billion) by the end of 2021,
with a significant growth in the production of buses (159 percent),
trucks (107 percent) and passenger cars (87 percent).
As per data by Uzbekistan's UzAuto Motors car manufacturing
company, its enterprises produced 235,750 cars last year.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.