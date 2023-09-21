Russian Missiles Hit Industrial Object, Warehouse In Lviv Region's Drohobych

The relevant statement was made by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“According to the preliminary data, around 06:25 a.m., the enemy launched three missile strikes on Drohobych. Two projectiles hit an industrial object. A production shop caught fire. A three-storey warehouse facility was destroyed. The fire spread to about 30 square meters,” the report states.

Another Russian missile hit a privately-owned two-storey warehouse. A fire broke out within an area of 20 square meters.

Firefighting works are underway.

Kozytskyi mentioned that, as of 07:30 a.m., no casualties were reported.