Pan-Islamic Body Seeks To Clamp Down On Youth Extremism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on Wednesday called for greater efforts to protect youngsters from extremism, drawing a link between such measures and sustainable development plans.
At a time where the world is plagued by a multitude of conflicts, effort to ensure "peaceful co-existence" have become a dire necessity on individual and collective levels, according to an ICEstatement.
The success of such measures largely hinges on "novel initiatives and diligence," added the statement, underlining the significance of these efforts in ensuring a brighter and more prosperfuture. (end)
mry.nam
MENAFN20092023000071011013ID1107106920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.