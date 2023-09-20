American University Of Sharjah, University Of Edinburgh Offer Students Graduate Study Opportunities

SHARJAH, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The American University of Sharjah (AUS) College of Engineering (CEN) and University of Edinburgh (UoE) School of Engineering have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that offers engineering students the opportunity to pursue their graduate studies at UoE.

The agreement was signed at recently, formalising the implementation of a 4+1 programme where students who have completed four years of their undergraduate engineering studies at can join UoE for one year to pursue their master's degree within the School of Engineering.

engineering students will benefit from an expedited admission process provided that they meet UoE's standard entry requirements. Successful candidates will also benefit from a partial scholarship of £3,000.

Through the 4+1 programme, engineering students can pursue their graduate studies in digital design and manufacture, electrical power engineering, electronics, fire engineering science, signal processing and communications, sustainable energy systems, advanced chemical engineering and advanced power engineering.

"This collaboration between and UoE represents an exciting opportunity for our engineering students. The programme will not only equip our students with a solid foundation in engineering from AUS, but will also allow them to access world-class postgraduate education at UoE, setting them on a path to excellence and international recognition to become global citizens," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.

Prof. Aristides Kiprakis, Director of Internationalisation at the UoE School of Engineering, stated, "This new academic partnership between and UoE will allow our two world-class institutions to train the next generation of engineers on the state-of-the-art engineering and equip them with the knowledge and skill set required to tackle the modern global challenges."