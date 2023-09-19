King Meets WFP Executive Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy H. McCain in New York, to discuss the need for stepping up international efforts to counter food insecurity, especially among vulnerable communities like refugees.
According to a royal court statement, the meeting, attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, covered means of enhancing the partnership between Jordan and the WFP.
Held on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, the meeting also touched on the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards refugees and host communities, especially in light of the sharp drop in international support for UN agencies that provide services to refugees, such as the WFP.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.
