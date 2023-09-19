Net Asset Value(S)

Tuesday, 19 September 2023 07:52 GMT

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 15 September 2023, the unauditedAsset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 47.87 pence.

