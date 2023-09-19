Stocks In Play

9/19/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - Ascot Resources Ltd. : Has completed a transaction with Seacan Labs Corp. to acquire its full-service assay laboratory facility in Stewart, British Columbia, located 25 kilometres from the Company's Premier Gold Project. The Assay Lab will be used to perform the testing required by Ascot for mineral exploration, mining operation, and environmental monitoring. Ascot Resources Ltd. shares T.AOT are trading up $0.02 at $0.48.

