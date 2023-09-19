Megan Sheehy As A New President

The announcement was made at the 19th IBD Annual General Meeting (AGM) held this week, in which Bhavya Mandanna has finalised her two-year tenure. She will remain on the Board of Trustees in the role of Immediate Past President of the IBD.

In the same AGM, Raphaël Grisoni has become Vice President of the IBD. Raphaël is an international drinks industry leader with a wealth of experience in the Scotch whisky, champagne and rum industries.

Megan, Raphaël and Bhavya reflect the breadth and global reach of the IBD, the world's leading provider of professional development in brewing, distilling and related industries.

As the new President, Megan's primary responsibilities will be Board leadership, prioritising the growth and development of the IBD. Megan will concentrate on promoting membership engagement and value at this exciting point in the IBD's history following the recent granting of chartership status.

Based in Adelaide, Megan has over 20 years of experience in the barley, malting and brewing industries, having worked with Joe White Maltings, Lion, and most recently Barley Australia, prior to joining Grains Australia Limited as General Manager Classification in February 2022.

Dr Megan Sheehy is a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD) and a former Director and Chairperson for the Board of Management for the IBD's Asia Pacific Section.

“It is an honour and a privilege to accept the role of the President of the IBD and I would like to thank Bhavya and the Board of Trustees for the immense amount of work that has been completed over the last two years.

The IBD is the leading technical education provider and global network of professionals working in brewing, distilling and allied industries which sets the gold standard and excellence in technical knowledge in the sector. I am proud to have the opportunity to lead the Board through this important time and to continue growing the global relevance and reach of the IBD”, said Megan Sheehy, IBD President.

“We are delighted to have Megan as our new President. She is passionate about the industry and brings a lot of experience from her impressive career which will further support our ambitions to serve the industry.

I'd also like to recognise the fantastic job that Bhavya has done in the last two years in continuing to grow the global reach and reputation of the IBD.

Megan, Raphaël and Bhavya reflect the breath and reach of the IBD Boards expertise and experience, providing incredible oversight and strategic direction for the IBD at this exciting point in our history said Tom Shelston, IBD Chief Executive Officer.

About the IBD

The Institute of Brewing & Distilling was originally established as The Laboratory Club in 1886. From inception, its mission has been to provide excellence in technical education for professional brewers and distillers and associated suppliers.

With four levels of globally recognised qualifications, the IBD caters for all types of professionals with a passion for brewing and distilling. Over 100,000 industry professionals have received their technical education with us. The IBD is a global institution with more than 3,000 members across 90 countries. Every year, around 4,000 professionals take our qualifications providing transformational outcomes both for individuals and their businesses.

Ibd.org.uk