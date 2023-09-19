YOU NEED THIS Headlines At Los Angeles Venues And Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

YOU NEED THIS , maker of flavor-packed and plant-based snacks, is partnering with The h.wood Group , the

LA-based hospitality and lifestyle company with a diversified portfolio of upscale nightlife and restaurant venues, and AEG to have its snacks take center stage at Los Angeles hot spots. YOU NEED THIS is popping up at restaurants like the star-studded Delilah and legendary music venues like The Roxy Theatre on Sunset Blvd to give Angelenos what they need for a fantastic night out.

Delilah's new Strawberry Cheesecake featuring YOU NEED THIS Cinnamon Churro Puffs

True to the belief of "why fit in when you can stand out," YOU NEED THIS has taken its marketing efforts beyond its bold pink bags of Cinnamon Churro Puffs and vibrant green Veggie Straws to partner with The h.wood Group . Both companies share a customer who is passionate about art, fashion, sports, and entertainment. To give these consumers more of what they want, YOU NEED THIS and The h.wood Group have teamed up to create one-of-a-kind opportunities for fans and guests at the hospitality group's iconic venues.

" The h.wood group has shaped LA nightlife into what it is today, and we are ecstatic to have YOU NEED THIS play a part in their legendary hospitality experience," said Marshall Osborne, Chief Growth Officer for powered by Real Food From the Ground Up, YOU NEED THIS ' parent company. "Snacks deserve a spot beyond the grocery store. It's amazing to see venues and snack brands work together to create a memorable experience for guests."

YOU NEED THIS snacks will now grace the bars of The h.wood Group venues like Poppy, Peppermint Club, Harriet's Rooftop and Santolina. Guests looking for the takeout special at beloved West Hollywood night club Bootsy Bellows will now find YOU NEED THIS Cinnamon Churro Puffs inside their Bootsy Meal. At Delilah, The h.wood Group 's modern day supper-club with a vintage aesthetic, the dessert menu features a special new dessert also made with YOU NEED THIS' delectable Cinnamon Churro Puffs. The new Strawberry Cheesecake features a crunchy crust made of cinnamon churro crumbs and comes topped with cinnamon bits in whipped cream and Cinnamon Churro Puffs.

As part of the integrated partnerships with The h.wood Group and AEG, YOU NEED THIS will host exclusive giveaways for Angelenos who are a part of its community text group. The text group offers access to insider opportunities and one-of-a-kind Los Angeles experiences, such as skip-the-line and table service at Bootsy Bellows for a group of friends, dinners at Delilah, access to unannounced concerts, and more. Fans can join the YOU NEED THIS texting community and be the first to know about these exclusive events and giveaways by texting 341-888-6333.

In addition to its new on-premise availability, YOU NEED THIS integrates itself into the daily habits of its consumers and meets people where they are. YOU NEED THIS hands out its snacks at landmarks like Venice Beach, and in the coming months, will pop up at the Santa Monica Pier, UCLA and USC campuses, Los Feliz Flea, and Smorgasburg. The brand also teamed up with Students Run LA as their official snack partner for this upcoming school year. As part of the partnership, YOU NEED THIS is providing its great tasting, better-for-you snacks to 1000s of Los Angeles public school students training to run the Los Angeles Marathon. To date, YOU NEED THIS has spent more than 150 hours giving out roughly 20,000 snack bags in the Los Angeles area.

" YOU NEED THIS is a brand that knows how it wants to show up in the world," continues Osborne. "And Los Angeles is a city that welcomes people from all walks of life whether they are an aspiring actor in Hollywood, an artist in Silver Lake or a student at college. We want to show our fans that YOU NEED THIS is there for every moment that deserves a snack, no matter where they are in LA."

In Los Angeles, YOU NEED THIS is also available at AEG-owned music venues (Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall and The Roxy Theatre), the Soho Warehouse mini bar in DTLA, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, and at varirestaurants and coffee shops in Los Angeles International Airport. To learn more about YOU NEED THIS , visit youneedthisnack.com.

About YOU NEED THIS

YOU NEED THIS

is shaking up the snack aisle with its products that pack ridiculously delicitaste and big flavor without the junk. Launched late in 2022, YOU NEED THIS is part of the powered by Real Food From The Ground Up portfolio, a family of snack brands with a plant-based twist. YOU NEED THIS ' snacks are non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free certified, vegan certified, corn-free, and rice-free. The brand sells a variety of flavor-packed tortilla chips, Cinnamon Churro Puffs, veggie straws, and crackers.

For more information on YOU NEED THIS , visit . To find additional information on powered by and its

portfolio of brands, please head to

.

About The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales. For more information, visit



