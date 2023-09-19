Walliwar In Ganderbal Gets J & K Bank ATM

DDC Chairperson Nuzhat Ishfaq inaugurated the ATM in presence Bank's Zonal Head (Budgam) Saadut Hussain , LDM (Ganderbal) Shabir Ahmad amid a good gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and local residents.



While hailing efforts of J&K Bank in serving the people of rural areas, DDC Chairperson also commended the critical role of the Bank in the economic upliftment of the people through its financial services and the schemes sponsored by the Government.

On the occasion, Zonal Head urged the people to avail the banking services and financial products of the Bank as per their requirements.

People of the area thanked the Bank's management for commissioning of ATM, which they said, will meet their cash needs on holidays besides beyond duty hours of the Bank.

