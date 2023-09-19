Turkiye Culture Route Festivals To Spread To Five Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center
From September 16 to October 23, a large-scale project called
"Turkiye Culture Route Festivals" covering five cities of the
country will be implemented under the organization of the Ministry
of Culture and Tourism. The project, which was founded for the
first time in 2021 with the "Beyoğlu Culture Route Festival" in
Istanbul, and held in Ankara, Çanakkale, Diyarbakır, Konya and
Nevşehir in 2022, was organized in a particularly large format this
year on the occasion of the 100th year of the Republic of
Turkiye.
The aim of the project is to more fully introduce and promote
Turkiye's rich cultural heritage, art, unique cuisine in each
region, historical monuments - in short, colorful cultural and
tourism palette to the world. This time, "Turkiye Culture Route
Festivals" is expanding covering five cities, including Istanbul,
Ankara, Çanakkale, Konya and Diyarbakır, and hundreds of events are
planned to be held as well.
In fact, this year, the route plan of the "Turkiye Culture Route
Festivals" should have covered a total of 11 cities-provinces,
including Gaziantep, which is known for its rich culinary culture
and has been included in the UNElist. However, the country-wide
consequences of the earthquake and disaster that occurred on
February 6 and caused great loss and destruction in Gaziantep
province changed the project's routes and time-space program. And
events were organized within the framework of the project in
several previously planned cities (including Trabzon and Nevşehir
in August).
The program of the "Turkiye Culture Route Festivals", which will
cover five cities from September 16 to October 23, is unprecedented
in the country's history.
Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy gave detailed
information about this at the press conference dedicated to the
launch of the project.
Stating that festivals where culture and art meet are organized
along unique routes, the minister said that this time they will
present a unique cultural and artistic experience with a series of
events in 5 cities and provinces. During the "Turkiye Culture Route
Festivals" days, from art to cinema, from literature to dance, from
music to digital art, a total of 15,000 artists will participate in
more than 3,000 events. Along with developing the cultural routes
of our cities, we make culture and art accessible to everyone with
the "Turkiye Culture Route Festivals" organized to showcase the
cultural heritage of our country to the world," said Mehmet Nuri
Ersoy.
This time the route of the "Turkiye Culture Route Festivals"
will start from Çanakkale. The Troy Culture Route Festival, which
will be held in Çanakkale on September 16-25, will include more
than 100 events including exhibitions, concerts, talks and seminars
in 40 venues.
The next address of the project will be Konya, the meeting point
of mystical music in the world. A series of events will be held
here from September 22 to 30. The 19th International Konya Mystical
Music Festival is also included in this series. This year,
musicians from Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Spain, Egypt, Germany,
Uzbekistan, India and Iran will perform at the festival dedicated
to the 815th anniversary of the birth of Maulana Jalaluddin
Rumi.
The excitement of the festivals will continue at the same time -
from October 1 to 23 in Istanbul and Ankara. More than 6,000
artists will meet art lovers at more than 1,000 events in 46
different venues at the Beyoğlu Culture Route Festival in Istanbul.
In the Udistrict of Ankara, more than 500 events are expected
to be held in 70 different locations with the participation of
about 5,000 artists.
More than 2,000 artists and more than 500 events will spread the
richness of Turkiye's culture and art from this region to the world
at the Sur Culture Road Festival in Diyarbakir on October 8-16.
Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also pointed out that these events
will be attended by cultural and artistic figures from different
countries, as well as members of the media. In 2021, we hosted
members of the media from 29 countries, and in 2022, from 31
countries. This year, their range will be wider. This profit we got
with "Turkiye Culture Route Festivals" is priceless..."
The minister said that the cities of Izmir and Adana will also
participate in these festivals next year: "We are determined to
continue expanding the Turkish Culture Route Festivals every year
and make it traditional."