Global Oncologists Market Report 2023: An $84.77 Billion Market By 2027 - Long-Term Forecast To 2032

oncologists market is expected to grow from $54.37 billion in 2022 to $60.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.80%. The oncologists market is expected to reach $84.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.86%.

The oncologists market is experiencing significant growth and innovation, with a strong foon improving cancer diagnostics and treatment. This market research report offers comprehensive insights, including global market size, regional market shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, emerging trends, and opportunities, providing valuable data for stakeholders in the oncologists' industry.

Key components of the oncologists' practice include cancer diagnostics and cancer treatment. Cancer diagnostics encompass a range of testing procedures that confirm the presence of cancer and identify specific tumor types. These diagnostics are vital for conditions like lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, and are utilized across varihealthcare settings such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, academia, and more.

Innovations are driving a transformative trend in the oncologists' market, with major companies actively developing digital solutions to enhance their positions. For instance, The Roche Group, a Switzerland-based biotech and pharmaceutical pioneer, introduced the "Navify Oncology Hub" in December 2021.

This digital solution streamlines clinical workflows and provides enhanced decision support to oncology care teams and oncologists. It effectively aggregates and organizes fragmented patient data, improving cancer care management.

Additionally, Siemens Healthineers AG, a leading medical technology company based in Germany, acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 2021. This strategic move leverages combined resources to support cancer patients across major clinical pathways. The acquisition emphasizes the need for personalized, data-driven cancer diagnosis and care, aligning with the rising prevalence of cancer cases.

Major players in the oncologists market are





Abramson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Mount Miriam Cancer Hospital

Charite University Hospital

GE Healthcare

F Hoffmann La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc

Bayer AG

Merck &Inc

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Abbvie Inc

Amgen Inc Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Oncologists Market Characteristics

3. Oncologists Market Trends And Strategies

4. Oncologists Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Oncologists Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Oncologists Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Oncologists Market

5. Oncologists Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Oncologists Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Oncologists Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Oncologists Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oncologists Market, Segmentation By Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



Cancer Diagnostics Cancer Treatment

6.2. Global Oncologists Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



Lungs Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Prostate Cancer Other Indications

6.3. Global Oncologists Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academia Other End Uses

7. Oncologists Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oncologists Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oncologists Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

