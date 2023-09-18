Anne Mahlum To Keynote The Summit By Bfs 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Boutique Fitness Solutions announces Anne Mahlum, Founder & former Owner/CEO of [solidcore], as its Keynote Speaker for The Summit by BFS, Oct. 5-6th in NYC.
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Boutique Fitness Solutions is pleased to announce Anne Mahlum , Founder [solidcore] and Ambition, as its Keynote speaker for The Summit by BFS , set for October 5-6th, 2023 in New York City.
Anne Mahlum is a founder, entrepreneur, CEO, and philanthropist with extensive experience within the fitness, wellness and experiential sectors. Since founding [solidcore] in 2013, she raised $210M and grew the brand to 100 locations across the United States before selling it to private equity earlier this year. In addition, she is the Founder of Back on My Feet, a national non-profit organization that uses running as a vehicle to help empower those experiencing homelessness to change their lives and Ambition, a new fitness concept in NYC.
At The Summit by BFS, Anne will discuss some of the controversies she faced head-on as a leader, elaborate on the ways she was forced to adapt to shifting conditions within the industry and share the lessons she's learned as she blazes new and exciting trails in the world of fitness and advocacy work.
With wellbeing at top of mind for consumers, now is the time for business owners to adapt and scale to new heights. The Summit by BFS brings together 400 fitness business owners , industry leaders, suppliers and investors for collaboration and discussion around strategies to secure new revenue, grow attendance, and achieve their goals.
The Summit is held annually in New York City by Boutique Fitness Solutions, the premier network and business education destination for fitness and wellness studios. To register, please visit .
