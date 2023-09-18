Blogger Exposes Separatists, Who Charge Karabakh Armenians For Traveling To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Separatists in
Karabakh demand $4,000 a person, from those who want to go to
Armenia together with Russian peacekeepers, Armenian blogger
Natalie Aleksanyan wrote on social media, Trend reports.
"Earlier we were told that it was Azerbaijan blocking people's
crossing, but now it has become known that the separatist regime in
Karabakh, which is acting together with peacekeepers, is to blame.
They have taken a lot of money from people," she said.
Aleksanyan also contacted her friends living in Karabakh and
they confirmed this information.
Thus, the lies of Armenians and the separatist regime in
Karabakh about the "blockade" were once again exposed. Azerbaijan
has not blocked a single road. Free movement of persons of Armenian
origin is ensured daily from the Lachin border checkpoint.
