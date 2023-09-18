Blogger Exposes Separatists, Who Charge Karabakh Armenians For Traveling To Armenia

"Earlier we were told that it was Azerbaijan blocking people's crossing, but now it has become known that the separatist regime in Karabakh, which is acting together with peacekeepers, is to blame. They have taken a lot of money from people," she said.

Aleksanyan also contacted her friends living in Karabakh and they confirmed this information.

Thus, the lies of Armenians and the separatist regime in Karabakh about the "blockade" were once again exposed. Azerbaijan has not blocked a single road. Free movement of persons of Armenian origin is ensured daily from the Lachin border checkpoint.