Iran To Begin Exchange Of Prisoners With Us, Get Its Hands On Unfrozen Funds In S.Korea


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The exchange of prisoners between Iran and thewill take place on September 18, 2023, Spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at today's a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

So, 2 Iranian citizens will return to Iran, two more said they want to stay in the US, and one more Iranian will go to a third country, where his family lives.

Kanaani also revealed that Iran's frozen assets in South Korea ($6 billion), will be unblocked and transferred to an account in Qatar, a regional ally of Iran.

Iran will have full access to these funds, he added.

Iran and thereached an agreement in August 2023, through the mediation of Qatar, on the exchange of prisoners and the unblocking of Iran's assets in abroad. Iran's frozen assets in South Korea currently amount to $6 billion.

