Qatar Duty Free Wins 12 Awards At 2023 Food & Beverage Awards

Doha: Qatar Duty Free (QDF), owner and operator of all catering outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha, enjoyed great success at the 2023 edition of the Food & Beverage (FAB) Awards in Bangkok, Thailand.

The prestigiawards ceremony, organised and hosted by acclaimed international publisher, The Moodie Davitt Report, saw Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, Thabet Musleh and the QDF team collect a total of 12 awards.

This impressive haul serves as fitting recognition for the innovation, investment and pioneering standards demonstrated by the Qatar Airways Group subsidiary and the award-winning Hamad International Airport.

An independent panel of seven expert judges spanning the prestige culinary, hospitality and aviation sectors voted Qatar Duty Free best-in-class for:

. Airport Food and Beverage Offer of the Year (Worldwide) - Qatar Duty Free

. New Food and Beverage Opening of the Year (Worldwide) – Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alleno

. Airport Lounge of the Year (Worldwide) - Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alleno

. Airport Lounge, Food and Beverage Offering of the Year (Worldwide) - Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alleno

. Airport Restaurant Design of the Year (Worldwide) - Fendi Caffe

. Airport Chef of the Year (Worldwide) - Chef David Sosson

. Airport Food Hall of the Year (Middle East & Africa) - Qatar Duty Free

. Airport F&B Offer Best Representing Sense of Place (Middle East & Africa) - Chapati & Karak

. Food to Go Offer of the Year (Middle East & Africa) - Oreo Café

. Airport Coffee or Tea Shop of the Year (Middle East & Africa) - Ralph's Coffee

QDF was also highly commended for:

. New Food and Beverage Opening of the Year (Worldwide) - Fendi Caffe

. Airport Coffee or Tea Shop of the Year (Worldwide) - Ralph's Coffee

Badr Al Meer, Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer, commented:

Thabet Musleh, Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, added: