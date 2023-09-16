Pentonic Pen Makes Its Debut In Bd

Rohit Deepak Jalan, Director of Linc Limited, Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director, Tazul Islam Qadri, General Manager and Fuad Bin Hafiz, Senior Marketing Manager of Global Office Automation Limited, were present at the launch ceremony, among others.

In his inaugural address, Rohit Deepak Jalan, Director of Linc Limited, shared the legacy of excellence that Linc Limited has upheld since 1976, producing world-class pens.

He mentioned that Pentonic is one of their most well-recognised brand and expressed his optimism about growing their market share by partnering with Global Office Automation Limited, a significant player in the Bangladesh stationery industry.

Speaking on this significant partnership, Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Global Office Automation Limited, highlighted the company's track record of successfully distributing the world's premier stationery brands within the Bangladesh market.

He conveyed the company's enthusiasm for welcoming the brand Pentonic into their portfolio and expressed the anticipation that this esteemed brand would fortify their product offerings.