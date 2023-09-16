Cox's Bazar Railway Station Likely To Start Operation In October

Dhaka : The country's iconic railway station that is designed to resemble an oyster in the tourist city of Cox's Bazar is likely to be ready for operation in October 2023.

"85 per cent work of the station has already been completed," said Md Ahmed Sufi, Project Manager, Max Infrastructure Limited, constructing the railway station in a press release.

He said, "The central structure of the iconic railway station, inclusive of the oyster-inspired roof and passenger service amenities, has been completed. The government has asked to ensure certain facilities for the launch of the project by October. We are working towards that goal."

The remaining 15 per cent work including the fountain will be constructed after the station goes into operation, added the official.

He mentioned that the main structure of the six-story station building has been completed.

"Currently, the platform and footbridge of the station are in the final phases of completion. Simultaneously, the construction of 20 five-storey buildings on the western side of the station building is progressing," he further claimed.