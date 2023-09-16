Emirates And Maldivian Announce Interline Partnership

Dubai : Emirates and Maldivian have announced an interline partnership, enabling Emirates customers to access 16 popular holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond Malé.



The agreement successfully follows on from last year's signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two airlines.

The interline agreement will create more options for Emirates customers when travelling to the Maldivian archipelago, utilising both carriers' services and networks on a single ticket.

From September 15, travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates mobile app, or preferred travel agents, for flights effective immediately.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer said:“We are delighted to establish a partnership with Maldivian, to expand our reach into more points in the Maldives. By partnering with the Maldivian flag carrier, we are able to offer customers smooth connections when flying to a wide choice of islands within the country via Malé. By extending this added-value benefit, our customers from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Americas can plan their journey to the Maldives with the convenience of booking flights on a single ticket to reach their final destination.”

Ibrahim Hamdhan Mohamed, General Manager – Commercial at Maldivian added:“We are excited to embark on this journey with Emirates, a global aviation leader. This partnership would enableto increase the visibility of our extensive domestic network and it aligns perfectly with our objective of providing seamless connectivity to travelers. Customers will be able to plan and book their entire journey directly through the airline with ease. As the national carrier we always strive to make Maldives more accessible to travelers from around the world and we believe the partnership with Emirates will strengthen our position as the leading airline in Maldives.”

Emirates has supported the development and growth of tourism as well as trade in the Maldives for more than three and a half decades. The airline commenced operations to Malé in 1987 and now operates 28 flights a week between Dubai and the Maldives.

