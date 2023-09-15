Qatar's Cybersecurity Agency Recommends Updating Firefox Browser, Thunderbird Email Over High Security Risk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) in Qatar recommends that users of Firefox browser and Thunderbird email client urgently update their browser and email due to the discovery of serisecurity vulnerabilities.
The warning comes after Mozilla announced it has found a high-risk security vulnerability in its Firefox browser and Thunderbird e-mail, and warned of the possibility of exploitation. Read Also
Mozilla cautions that this vulnerability can be widely and actively exploited by hackers to gain control of devices.
"We recommend that all users of affected versions perform the security update urgently," Nsaid on X platform.
