Rivery Recognized As One To Watch In Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery , the complete SaaS ELT platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a

Integration & Modeling

"one to watch"

in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies To Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

"Snowflake's Data Cloud has enabled marketing professionals to model and enrich their data directly in the

Data Cloud without the need to move or copy that data elsewhere," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Rivery's strong performance and innovative approach within Snowflake qualified them as one to watch in the Integration & Modeling category due to their demonstrated customer success. We look forward to observing their continued momentum in empowering our joint customers."

Rivery was identified in Snowflake's report as "one to watch" in the Integration & Modeling category. Over 100 customers, like Bayer, SodaStream, and Citizen Watch, use Rivery and Snowflake to power their marketing analytics.

"We're honored that Snowflake has identified Rivery as a company to watch in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report. This is a

testament to the dedication Rivery demonstrates for our joint customers," said Itamar Ben Hemo, CEO at Rivery. "We invested a lot of unique capabilities to accelerate marketing data integration within Snowflake and look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to create a best-of-breed marketing data stack."

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best-of-breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool

of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy-enhancing technologies, and the heightened fomarketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI.





The ten categories include:



Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation

- Identity & Onboarders

- Customer Data Activation

- Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a

comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Rivery:

Rivery provides a complete SaaS ELT for organizations that need to scale fast with data, with a solution to build, maintain and automate a modern data stack. Rivery's capacity to orchestrate and unlock data value is built on its ability to democratize the task across business and data teams, making data expertise a company-wide passion, and ultimately driving successful data strategies. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, and American Cancer Society and EMAAR trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery at

SOURCE Rivery