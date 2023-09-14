Enemy Looking For Way To Continue Terrorizing Right Bank Of Dnipro - Humeniuk

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"We continue counter-battery work. Over the past day, we have assembled four tanks of different modifications, different models. However, we continue to destroy what the enemy is bringing up. We also have -23 occupants in our ranks, traditionally - one more boat, three large-caliber cannons and a multiple rocket launcher system. That is, they are trying to find a way to terrorize the right bank," said Humeniuk.

She informed that last night, while shelling localities, the enemy hit Novodmytrivka, where they destroyed a private house. According to her, a seven-year-old child was killed and another 14-year-old was injured.

"The enemy was firing large-caliber shells right when we were trying to provide medical aid and save people. The Russians even damaged an ambulance," noted the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces.

She emphasized that this is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, and all these facts are being recorded and will definitely form the basis of the tribunal that awaits everyone who was involved in this tragedy.

As reported, at night on September 14, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of air alert in a number of regions. In particular, the threat of using strike UAVs was announced in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.