Tar Heel Triumph! Mcr Acquires The Canopy By Hilton Charlotte Southpark

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCR - the country's 3rd-largest hotel owner-operator - has acquired the Canopy by Hilton Charlotte Southpark , a five-story, 150-room hotel built in 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Closed with new financing in place, the hotel was purchased at a 20% discount to MCR's estimated replacement cost. This is the company's sixth hotel in North Carolina and its first Canopy by Hilton hotel.









Situated in the upscale commercial and residential Charlotte suburb of Southpark, the hotel is located 25 minutes from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport - the sixth busiest airport in the U.S., serving over 50 million passengers annually. South Charlotte is the fastest growing area in the Charlotte metropolitan area, with population growth of more than 70% since 2010 - four times the national average!

Major corporations, luxury shops and excellent dining are just minutes from the hotel's front doors. Southpark is the second-largest business district in Charlotte with more than five million square feet of office space. This includes more than two million square feet of office within a few blocks of the hotel - including the headquarters for Nucor, National Gypsum, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Albemarle and Piedmont Natural Gas, among others. Less than seven miles away is Uptown Charlotte, which serves as the headquarters for Fortune 500 companies like Bank of America, Duke Energy, and Honeywell.

Carolina cool! There are plenty of nearby leisure options to either keep you entertained or help you unwind once you're off-duty. Less than a half mile away is the Southpark Mall, one of the largest indoor malls in the southeast. Four miles away is Freedom Park, the 98-acre oasis known as the“Central Park” of Charlotte. Several prestigigolf clubs are also nearby, including Quail Hollow, which hosts an annual PGA tour event.

Back at the hotel, guests can enjoy the on-site farm-to-table restaurant with regular evening drink tastings. For those looking to maintain healthy routines, stop by the well-equipped fitness center or take a complimentary Canopy Bike for a spin to explore the neighborhood. Corporate travelers will appreciate the hotel's convenient, business-friendly location, as well as amenities including complimentary fast Wi-Fi and 9,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Canopy by Hilton Charlotte Southpark is located at 4905 Barclay Downs Drive and features:



150 pet-friendly rooms and suites

A full-service restaurant and bar

A coffee shop

A grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages

A fitness center

A 24-hour business center

9,000 square feet of meeting space Free, fast Wi-Fi

Reserve rooms by phone at +1 (704) 552-1715 or online at hilton.

About MCR



3rd-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States

$5.0 billion portfolio of 150 premium-branded hotels

MCR operates 9 Marriott brands, 8 Hilton brands and a number of unflagged independent hotels

Over 25,000 guestrooms across 37 states and 107 cities

Founded in 2006

Offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia

7,000 team members across the country

Three-time recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award , the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners

Recipient of the Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performer

For the TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport, MCR won the Development of the Year (Full Service) Award at The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) , the Urban Land Institute New York Excellence in Hotel Development Award and the American Institute of Architects national Architecture Award, the highest honor given by the AIA

Named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies of 2020 For more information, please visit mcrhotels

Contacts