John Michael Ferrari Announces Release Date For His New Album And Unveils Single, 'Who's That Girl?'

John Michael Ferrari's New Album“I Keep Dreaming” is teased with Pop Country Crossover Single“Who's That Girl?” John Michael Ferrari's voice is phenomenal. He has a unique way of singing that's entirely his own and when you listen to him, it feels like you're being serenaded by the smoothest voice ever.” - Indie Music Plus, Jo Jo KeyPAHRUMP, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Entertainer singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari announces the release date of his new pop/country/Americana album,“I Keep Dreaming”, and unveil its second single,“Who's That Girl?”. The album, produced by Pepper Jay for their independent label, Cappy Records, is set to launch on January 15th, 2024. The single, inspired by a true story of childhood crush, is already climbing both country and mainstream radio charts, in the United States, Europe, and Australia.
“Who's That Girl?” captures the moment when a 9-year-old boy falls in love at first sight with a 15-year-old girl at a square dance. The song expresses the wonder and curiosity of the boy as he asks the timeless question,“Who's that girl?” The song features John Michael Ferrari's signature upbeat and cheerful style, with catchy melodies and humorlyrics.
According to Indie Music Plus, "As always, John Michael Ferrari's voice is phenomenal. He has a unique way of singing that's entirely his own and when you listen to him, it feels like you're being serenaded by the smoothest voice ever."
The cover art for“Who's That Girl?” was created by the renowned Nashville artist and Nashville Music Ambassador, David Andersen, who has been a close friend of John Michael Ferrari since they performed together in the 1980s. David Andersen praises John Michael Ferrari as his hero.
John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay have been working hard on creating new music for their fans. They recently released the lead single from“I Keep Dreaming”, titled“Music with You”, which also reached high positions on both country and pop radio charts.“Music with You” is a unique song that reflects John Michael Ferrari's relationship with his audience as an entertainer. They also co-wrote with Ray Ligon,“Workin' My Way to Nashville”, a country song performed by Ray Ligon, which is a favorite among Nashville songwriters. Ray Ligon plans to future release an EP in 2004 with another song written by John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay, called“I Keep Rollin' On”.
“I Keep Dreaming” is John Michael Ferrari's fourth album and showcases his versatility and talent as a singer-songwriter. The album contains songs that range from pop to country to Americana, with themes that touch on love, life, and dreams. "I Keep Dreaming" is the third John Michael Ferrari album recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group, Nashville, produced by Pepper Jay, with additional vocals by Tania Hancheroff.
"Who's That Girl?" is available on all music platforms and may be purchased also on John Michael Ferrari's ReverbNation Page .
