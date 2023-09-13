Man With Cello Strengthens Ties Between Usa And Taiwan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
American and Taiwanese cellist, Kenneth Kuo (郭虔哲), performed the national anthem at Citi Field on Sunday, August 27, 2023, as part of NY Mets Taiwan Day.
WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- American and Taiwanese cellist, Kenneth Kuo (郭虔哲), performed the national anthem at Citi Field on Sunday, August 27, 2023, as part of the Los Angeles Angels at the New York Mets Taiwan Day. The event strengthened ties between the and Taiwan, and included appearances by New York State Senators John Liu and Iwen Chu. It also marked the first time a classical concert cellist has played the national anthem at Mets Stadium.
On the pleasantries of the day at the ballgame, NY State Senator John Liu remarked, "Kenneth's unique mastery of the cello was on full display during the Mets Taiwan Day, and it was a pleasure to have had the opportunity to listen to his incredible rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and enjoy the day together."
Kenneth Kuo has a long track record of stellar international performance. Mr. Kuo was endorsed by the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce as a person well-suited to perform because Kuo grew up in both cultures. He attended school in both countries. He feels Taiwan's pain as his own pain and he also feels America's pain as his own; his ancestral family is at home in Taiwan. For Kuo, it is of paramount importance to bring these two cultures and political systems together.
While these two cultures have some differences, some things can be universal: music can bridge differences, bring peace and understanding. Two great examples are Pau Casals's speech at the United Nations and Rostropovich's playing at the Berlin wall. Like these other great musicians, Kuo hopes that his playing will bring about peace.
Kenneth Kuo immigrated to the United States as a child and pursued education as a concert cellist. He received U.S. citizenship within the extraordinary-ability category in 2001. He first played the national anthem at his own naturalization ceremony, for an audience including judges, state representatives, and hundreds of other newly-minted American citizens. Governor Roland and later Governor Rell invited Mr. Kuo to perform for Sherwood Island's 9/11 Living Memorial. Kuo's playing at these memorials exemplified a way in which musical expression can touch grief when speech cannot. He has operated The Connecticut School of Music out of Westport since 2000. In 2022, the State of Connecticut recognized Mr. Kuo for a lifetime dedicated to improving Connecticut.
One arm of the school operates out of Greenwich, Connecticut.“Kenneth Kuo has long distinguished himself as a teacher in Greenwich through his work at The Connecticut School of Music,” Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo chimed in.“His performance of the National Anthem madeall proud and we support his efforts to strengthen ties between America and Taiwan.”
On the significance of the event for so many involved, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) contributed,“Congratulations to Kenneth Kuo on his moving performance of the national anthem at the New York Mets Taiwan Spirit Day. Our friendship with Taiwan is strong thanks to the advocacy of so many Taiwanese Americans and I look forward to continued cooperation between Taiwan and the United States.”
