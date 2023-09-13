Wednesday, 13 September 2023 11:44 GMT

Azerbaijan To Host Next Meeting Of High-Level Working Group On Caspian Sea Issues


9/13/2023 3:06:53 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan will host a meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this decision was made at the sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues held on September 11–13, 2023, in Ashgabat.

The meeting was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia, who discussed topical issues on the Caspian Sea agenda, in particular draft agreements.

Meanwhile, following the results of the event, the delegations of the Caspian littoral states adopted a communiqué.

The prevififth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues was held in Moscow in December last year.

MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107062945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search