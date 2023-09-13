Azerbaijan To Host Next Meeting Of High-Level Working Group On Caspian Sea Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan will
host a meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea
Issues, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan,
this decision was made at the sixth meeting of the High-Level
Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues held on September 11–13, 2023,
in Ashgabat.
The meeting was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan,
Turkmenistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia, who discussed topical
issues on the Caspian Sea agenda, in particular draft
agreements.
Meanwhile, following the results of the event, the delegations
of the Caspian littoral states adopted a communiqué.
The prevififth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on
Caspian Sea Issues was held in Moscow in December last year.
