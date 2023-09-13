Moecc, Abdullah Al Attiyah Foundation In Deal To Address Climate Change

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) yesterday signed a joint cooperation agreement with The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development to coordinate efforts of common interest related to environmental sustainability and climate change in the State of Qatar.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani and Chairman of Al Attiyah Foundation and former Minister of Energy and Industry of Qatar, H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah.

The agreement aims to exchange experiences and information, provide resources and enhance capabilities in the field of sustainable development, as well as working to organize joint events, which contribute to enhancing scientific and technical cooperation to achieve the goals of both parties, to sustain the environment and combat the effects of climate change.

This came during the workshop, organized by MoECC, on Article VI of the Paris Agreement, in cooperation with the Al-Attiyah Foundation, under the title“Cooperative Approaches in Article VI of the Paris Agreement and Climate Finance Mechanisms,” which was held over the course of two days, September 12 and 13.

Addressing the event, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change said that the National Climate Change Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% in all sectors by 2030.

He said that Qatar is currently implementing many initiatives, such as improving energy efficiency, operating renewable energy plants, and introducing carbon capture and storage technologies.

“To achieve the objectives of this plan, it is important to use carbon credits and international cooperation in this area, including knowledge exchange and technology transfer,” said the Minister.

He said that the workshop comes as part of the efforts related to Article 6 of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, which deals with carbon market mechanisms.

“This article aims to guide countries to achieve their climate goals more effectively through the use of market-based approaches and cooperation between countries and public and private entities,” said the Minister.

He explained that voluntary carbon markets are an important solution to achieve carbon neutrality in companies that do not fall under the umbrella of mandatory emissions trading systems, pointing out that voluntary carbon credits allow emitters to compensate by exchanging carbon credits issued by projects aimed at eliminating or reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere.

H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, expressed his pride at the growing relationship between both institutions and outlined the importance of agreements with organisations that have similar objectives and responsibilities.

“With this Cooperation Agreement, Al Attiyah Foundation becomes a strategic partner of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for the State of Qatar,” Al Attiyah said.

“As a signatory of the Paris Agreement, whereby Qatar is committed to combating climate change, it is vital for ministries and organisations in the country to work together to mitigate and combat global warming. I am eager to oversee the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two parties as we address the biggest issue of our time,” Al Attiyah concluded.