Old City Of Jerusalem, Its Walls Member Of List Of World Heritage Sites In Danger - Unesco

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's
(UNESCO) World Heritage Committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution concerning the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls. The resolution, reaffirming the committee's previdecisions, will maintain the Old City of Jerusalem and its Walls as a member of the List of World Heritage Sites in Danger. Sinan Al Majali, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, in a statement, stressed that this resolution, along with its accompanying documents, reaffirms Jordan's stance on the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, including the city's Islamic and Christian holy sites. The resolution rejects all Israeli efforts to change the nature of the holy city and its legal status, and it calls on Israel to cease all unlawful activities and violations within the Old City of Jerusalem and its historical walls, Majali said. He added that the adoption of this resolution was the culmination of diplomatic efforts by Jordan in coordination with Palestinian, Arab and Islamic groups within UNESCO.
MENAFN12092023000028011005ID1107057742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.