Austrian embassy in Baghdad reopens, signifying renewed trust, cooperation

(MENAFN) Tuesday's reopening ceremony for the Austrian Embassy in Baghdad will be conducted by the country's foreign minister.



Tuesday in Baghdad, Alexander Schallenberg stated at a press conference alongside his Iraqi colleague Fuad Hussain that the trip is a "sign of trust."



He stated that Austria wanted to "turn a new page" in its dealings with Iraq. Additionally scheduled for Tuesday are meetings between Schallenberg and Abdul Latif Rashid and Mohammed Shia al-Sudan, the prime minister of Iraq.



Following that, the embassy will be formally reopened. The Austrian representation was shut down in 1991 but has since reopened, moving to the Babylon Rotana hotel for security purposes.



The formal reopening serves as proof of "confidence in state institutions and resilience in the face of challenges in the region," Schallenberg stated.



starting an embassy is "one of the most beautiful tasks there is for a foreign minister," he continued. The target, he claimed, is "cooperation at eye level in the areas of the economy and security."

