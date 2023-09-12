Unicoin Launches Operations In Mena And Appoints Julian Sperring-Toy As Chief Development Officer, Mena

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin, the assets-backed, public reporting company that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market, announced today the launch of operations in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and the appointment of Julian Sperring-Toy as its Chief Development Officer for the region. Sperring-Toy will be responsible for the market launch and development of Unicoin in MENA, one of the fastest growing crypto markets in the world.

Unicoin announced the launch of operations in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and the appointment of Julian Sperring-Toy as its Chief Development Officer for the region.

Unicoin is poised to become a major crypto brand as the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters.

Sperring-Toy is a seasoned global executive with over 20 years of experience across the Middle East holding senior leadership roles in several major organizations. Sperring-Toy will be responsible for building relationships with key stakeholders, including investors, regulators, financial institutions, and businesses.

"I am excited to join Unicoin at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Sperring-Toy. "Unicoin is on a path to become the most trusted and compliant cryptocurrency on the market, and I am confident that we can make it the leading cryptocurrency in the Middle East and Africa region."

Unicoin is poised to become a major crypto brand as the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters , a global platform connecting companies with the potential to achieve a billion-dollar valuation with millions of investors worldwide that's been described by Forbes as "the most iconic business series of recent times.'' The show has pioneered the new "enrichtainment" genre, which combines entertainment with the potential to democratize wealth for investors.

The price investors pay for unicoins has increased 4,900% since Unicoin launch in February of 2022, with surpassing $500 million. This growth serves as a testament to the trust placed in Unicoin by individual and corporate investors from more than 100 countries.

Alex Konanykhin , CEO of Unicoin, said: "We are delighted to welcome Julian to our team. Julian's experience and expertise will be invaluable as we expand into the Middle East and Africa region and turn Unicoin into one of the major players in this region."

Investors can currently buy in Unicoin with a minimum purchase amount of $1,000 at 50¢/ú, at Unicoin. U.S. residents must meet the criteria of "accredited investors". Unicoin is expected to be listed on major crypto exchanges by the end of 2023.

About Unicoin

Unicoin is a next-generation cryptocurrency designed to be profitable and stable. Unlike most coins, Unicoin is transparent, security-laws-compliant, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio that includes real estate, equity in high-growth companies and other assets. To date, $500 million worth of unicoins have been sold to over 7,000 investors in more than 100 countries. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of the Unicorn Hunters show, featuring business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. Forbes magazine described Unicorn Hunters as "the most iconic business series of recent times." Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at

kmgi.us/white .

For more information, please visit:

Website :

Instagram :

Facebook :

Twitter :

Linkedin :

Media contact:

Sabrina Santopinto

+5491144371655

SOURCE Unicoin