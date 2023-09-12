Skyscanner Study Reveals Spontaneous Travel Is Key To Uae Travellers' Happiness



63% of respondents shared they feel excited from making a spontanedecision, followed by happy (55%), exhilarated (30%) and carefree (26%)*

52% wish they were more spontanewhen travelling; and 64% have already booked a spontaneholiday

Acclaimed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Saliha Afridi from The LightHouse Arabia – Center for Wellbeing, reveals that being more spontanecan help reduce stress and anxiety 51% say money is a factor in taking more spontanetrips, however Skyscanner reveals deals to more than 15 holiday favourites, including Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Greece and Turkey for less than AED400 return this September!

United Arab Emirates: According to global flight, car hire and hotel marketplace Skyscanner's latest research in association with OnePoll, residents embrace spontaneity, especially in travel. Savvy residents have long taken pride in being adventurat heart with 94% considering themselves spontaneous.



The pandemic's effect on travelling spontaneously:

A whopping 80% of respondents claim to be more spontanenow than they were pre-pandemic. The whirlwind of recent events have clearly stirred up an irresistible desire for the unexpected, the unplanned, and the delightful surprises that only a spontanejourney can deliver.

Spontaneholidays the new travel norm:

In a world reshaped by a hunger for adventure, spontaneholidays are becoming the new norm. Almost half (42%) of travellers have arrived at the airport without a destination in mind and booked then and there, whilst a staggering 60% have booked a holiday less than a mere four days before departure. And if you're stumped on an upcoming gift idea for your loved one or friend, a resounding 63% of travellers said they would feel happy, followed by grateful (23%), if a loved one surprised them with a spontaneholiday.

Whilst most travellers would choose their spouse/partner for a spontanegetaway, the study revealed that women are also leading this charge and emerging as twice as likely as their male counterparts to embark on a spontanesolo escapade. It's a symphony of last-minute getaways, unexpected joy, and fearless explorations that now compose the enchanting melody of travel in the modern age.

Commenting on the findings, Skyscanner's Travel Expert Ayoub El Mamoun says:“Embracing spontaneity isn't just about shaking up our routines, it's about the sheer joy of discovering new horizons or reuniting with family and friends at a moment's notice that sends ripples of excitement and creates memories that last forever. As the world embarks on a renewed era of global travel, countless new flight routes connectfrom all corners of the globe. Add to this the growing number of von arrival and visa-free travel options from the UAE, and easily and quickly searching and comparing cheap flights through sites like Skyscanner, and you've got the perfect recipe for the soaring trend of spontaneholidays.”

Spontaneity is good for the mind and wallet:

Skyscanner's flight pricing data shows that being flexible with where and when you travel is the key to unlocking the best prices. With 80 billion prices searched every single day, an 'Everywhere' search on Skyscanner for September reveals great value flights from the for as little as AED78 to Kuwait, AED158 to Jordan, AED318 to Italy or AED365 to Greece in September!

Dr. Saliha Afridi, Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director of The LightHouse Arabia highlights the benefits of spontaneholidays:“Spontanetravel offers many benefits, including increased mental wellbeing, enhanced creativity, and improved cognitive flexibility. Breaking out of routine to immerse yourself in new environments and cultures acts as a rejuvenating reset, effectively reducing stress and anxiety and promoting a healthy mindset.”

According to Skyscanner's latest study, residents still have an average of 14 days annual leave left to take this year. So, what are you waiting for? There is no better time to embark on a spontaneholiday.



Skyscanner's Ayoub shares expert tips for booking spontaneflights:

