Ukraine Already Able To Counter Russia's Kometa Ew System - General Staff

That's according to Colonel Ivan Pavlenko, head of the Main Directorate of Radio-Electronic Warfare and Cyber Security of the General Staff, who spoke in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda , Ukrinform reports.

He said the system in question is built to protect troops against radio jamming.

The Russians realzied the role of e-warfare after the war in Georgia in 2008, when they lost their planes, and when, thanks to the Ukrainian EW complex, they lost communication, so they drew conclusions from that.

"According to my information, they spent about $2 billion on EW from 2008 to 2012. They have a state program for EW development. They have EW forces. Before the war, it was about 18,000 people, five brigades, about 30-40 military units, four separate specialized scientific and educational organizations, that is, they serve as military schools and research centers," said the officer.

At the same time, he noted that corruption in the Russian army destroyed a very large potential of the Russian e-warfare defense system.

"They made mock-ups, stole money, molded something, showed this all to someone, and Godspeed... So they said that the Russian Khibiny complex is a system for protecting aircraft from missiles - it works flawlessly, and that in general, Russian warplanes are invincible. Then it turned out that suddenly, we see burned down Russian planes lying on the ground," said the head of the EW department.

As reported earlier, military experts claimed that the Kometa system developed by the Russians greatly complicates the work of Ukrainian e-warfare systems for jamming drones.

Also, the Russians began to use Kometas for programming Russian bombs.

Illustrative photo, INFOZAHYST