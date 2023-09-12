Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Looks To Speak With Russian Red Cross Team After Their Return From Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 12. Talks can be
held after Russian Red Cross staff's return, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan
Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) Jeyhun Mirzayev told Trend's Karabakh
Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) Jeyhun Mirzayev told Trend's Karabakh
bureau.
According to Mirzayev, today at about 7:00 (GMT +4), a truck
with food and non-food cargo from the Russian Red Cross passed
through the checkpoint of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily
stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war] and had already arrived in Khankendi.
The cargo is being unloaded at the appropriate warehouse, he
also said.
“Regarding further assistance, we have already said that we
don't know for sure whether residents of Armenian origin have food
or other needs," Mirzayev said. "Once these needs are identified,
the situation will clear up."
Back, on September 9, at Russia's initiative of, in accordance
with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance
with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck
with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of
Azerbaijan.
In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in
the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to
deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.
However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the
separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.
