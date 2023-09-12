Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Looks To Speak With Russian Red Cross Team After Their Return From Khankendi

According to Mirzayev, today at about 7:00 (GMT +4), a truck with food and non-food cargo from the Russian Red Cross passed through the checkpoint of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] and had already arrived in Khankendi.

The cargo is being unloaded at the appropriate warehouse, he also said.

“Regarding further assistance, we have already said that we don't know for sure whether residents of Armenian origin have food or other needs," Mirzayev said. "Once these needs are identified, the situation will clear up."

Back, on September 9, at Russia's initiative of, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.