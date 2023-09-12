Enemy Can Choose Targets For Attack Unexpectedly - Humeniuk

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, during the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy has stockpiles of barrage munitions, and the example of how Kryvyi Rih was attacked yesterday shows that the enemy can choose targets for attack quite unexpectedly, not necessarily being specifically tied to port or grain infrastructure, although these areas remain a priority for its actions," Humeniuk said.

Regarding the UAVs that the enemy regularly attacks Ukraine with, Humeniuk noted that when examining their wreckage, experts found markings indicating supplies from Iran, as well as markings with the letter 'Ы' indicating Russian production.

As reported, as of the morning of September 12, Russia had deployed 12 ships to the Black Sea on combat duty, none of them missile-carrying.