The Frontline Heroes Office Praises The Efforts Of First Aid Specialists On World First Aid Day

Emirati nurse Wadha Musabbeh Al Shamsi says her job consists of many sensitive responsibilities that require quick decision-making when treating patients.

Abu Dhabi, 9th September 2023:

To mark the occasion of World First Aid Day, the Frontline Heroes Office praised the efforts of paramedics, doctors, and nurses, and their contribution to helping treat and save the lives of people.

First aid is considered one of the most important medical fields, especially within the frontline heroes sector, where the response time is crucial with the professionals responsible for providing immediate, lifesaving care to an ill or injured person.

The prominent role of paramedics became evident through their swift efforts in the 'Gallant Knight 2' operation, as they were ready to provide aid to the injured and wounded.

Emirati nurse Wadha Musabbeh Al Shamsi, who works at Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center - Seha Clinic, described her job as one of the sensitive and vital jobs that requires decisive intervention and crucial decision-making in managing a patient's condition and treatment methods. She believes the job requires special characteristics, including endurance and critical thinking.

As part of her daily routine, she begins by preparing the equipment that will be used during the day, ensuring its suitability, as well as making sure there are sufficient supplies ahead of any emergency situations.

Wadha said: 'There are a number of challenges we face as paramedics which we need to adapt to according to the situation. This includes daily work pressures, and overcoming language barriers when communicating, given the cultural diversity of the communities. '

She added: 'Paramedics must also have skills such as quick decision-making, staying calm under pressure, empathy and caring for others.'

Wadha confirmed that she has attended several first aid training courses to enhance her skills as a frontline paramedic.

She added:“I extend my gratitude and appreciation to the UAE's wise leadership and to the Frontline Heroes Office for continuing to trust and support frontline workers. I am determined to keep on caring for people who are in need in the – a country that is close to my heart.”