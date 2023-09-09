Fao Talks Food Export Improvement Strategy For Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The UN Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) is supporting Azerbaijan in
exporting its food products around the world, Muhammad Nasar Hayat,
FAO representative in Azerbaijan, told Trend .
"Azerbaijan is importing a lot of food, especially wheat and
meat. If prices increase, then the availability and consumption of
these items may be affected. Azerbaijan is a country rich with
resources, it has enough to feed its population. But, still, the
food balance, what we produce and what we consume, needs
improvement. We need to rely less on imports," he said.
According to FAO representative, Azerbaijan has really good food
products that can be exported to other countries around the
world.
"Fruits in Azerbaijan, for instance, are very high quality, and,
at large, are organically produced. These things create a market
for specific Azerbaijani products that we need to take out of the
country to earn more for the farmers that engage in agriculture,"
Nasar Hayat said.
He added that FAO is supporting the government of Azerbaijan in
terms of food safety, standards, improving productivity, packaging,
labeling – everything that is necessary to access the international
market.
Azerbaijan is a member of FAO since October 20, 1995. The
co-ordination office will carry out the Office of the Partnership
and Co-operation in Azerbaijan from autumn 2015.
