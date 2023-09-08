Gas Traders Express Interest In Additional Capacity For Igb

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Gas traders have
expressed interest for up to 4 billion cubic meters per year of
additional capacity for the next few gas years in the
interconnection points of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB)
with the Greek national operator DESFA and the Bulgarian national
operator Bulgartransgaz, the ICGB, the pipeline operator, told
Trend.
The independent transmission system operator ICGB has declared
the successful conclusion of the non-binding phase for the
incremental capacity process initiated in July. This phase aimed to
gauge market interest in expanding the total technical capacity of
the IGB pipeline.
“The market interest for a few consecutive gas years is nearly
two times higher than our initial expectations. While for now these
indications are non-binding for the shippers, this is a great first
step towards a potential expansion of the IGB pipeline's capacity
from 3 bcm/y to 5 bcm/y”, said ICGB Executive Officers George
Satlas and Teodora Georgieva.
Georgieva noted that 82 percent of the total capacity for the
upcoming gas year is already booked.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria.
The gas pipeline enables the transportation of natural gas from
new sources to other countries in the region as well, including
Moldova and Ukraine.
